CFC Estimates N. Korea Fired Ballistic Missiles on Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Combined Forces Command says it believes the two missiles that North Korea fired on Thursday are a new type of short-range ballistic weapon.The command said Friday that it shared the assessment with U.S. Forces Korea, reaffirming an analysis released by Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff the same day.The command said the missile launches are not a direct threat to South Korea or the U.S. and do not affect South Korea’s defense posture.The command’s statement that the launches do not pose a direct threat to South Korea could be contentious, as nearly all of the South Korean and U.S. military assets based on the peninsula appear to be in range of Thursday's missiles.