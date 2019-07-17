Heavy Rain Warnings Issued in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain advisories have been upgraded to warnings in the capital region as large swaths of the country are seeing torrential downpours.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday issued heavy rain warnings for Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi Province and northern Gangwon Province.Heavy rain advisories were issued for southern Gangwon Province and South Chungcheong Province as well.A heavy rain warning is issued when at least 90 millimeters of rain are forecast for a three-hour period or 180 millimeters are expected over a 12-hour period.The weather agency called for caution in these areas as heavy rainfall is accompanied by thunder and lightning.The KMA expects rains to continue until Sunday, with up to 300 millimeters expected in some central regions and as much as 120 millimeters forecast for Gangwon Province, North Jeolla Province and parts of North Gyeongsang Province.The weather agency said there could be as much as 50 millimeters of rain or more per hour, calling for preparation to avoid damage from flooding.