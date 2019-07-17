S. Korean FM Urges Japan to Retract Export Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's top diplomat has urged Tokyo to immediately retract its restrictions on exports of three key semiconductor and display materials to South Korea.During a phone conversation with her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Friday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha also requested Tokyo not exclude South Korea from its "whitelist" of countries given preferential treatment in export procedures.Kang called on the neighboring country to stop taking steps that further aggravate tensions between the two sides.Kono reportedly reiterated Tokyo's previous justification for the restrictions.Regarding North Korea's missile provocations the day before, the ministers shared the view that close cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo is crucial in responding to missile launches and facilitating ongoing peace efforts with Pyongyang.Kang and Kono also agreed dialogue and communication through diplomatic and professional channels should continue, especially in times of difficult bilateral relations.