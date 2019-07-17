US Urges Russia to Stop 'Provocative' Acts After Airspace Violation

Photo : KBS News

The United States says a Russian warplane's recent violation of South Korean airspace is "provocative" and that Moscow should halt such acts.At a press briefing on Thursday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Washington is not supportive of such provocations.She also referred to U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper's comments from a day earlier, when he said although Russians had flown south near the region in the past, it's the first time they crossed into South Korean airspace.The new Pentagon chief added that Seoul responded in deterrence and that he plans to discuss the issue during his upcoming trip to both South Korea and Japan.His remarks came after Tokyo lodged a protest against Seoul for firing warning shots toward the Russian warplane, claiming the Russians had violated Japanese airspace.