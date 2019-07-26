N. Korea: Guided Missile Launches Meant to Warn S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea has confirmed that it test-fired "new tactical guided weapons" on Thursday, with leader Kim Jong-un personally overseeing the launches. The North's state-media described the provocations as a "solemn warning" to South Korea.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: After firing two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea Thursday, North Korea has issued a warning to South Korea.The North’s state-run media said Friday that leader Kim Jong-un personally oversaw what it called a "new tactical guided weapon" test in a show of military might.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said the launch is a "solemn warning" to South Korean “military warmongers,” who were described as "running high fever in their moves to introduce the ultramodern offensive weapons and hold military exercises in defiance of the repeated warnings.”Earlier this month, the South Korean Air Force received two U.S.-built F-35A stealth fighter jets and hopes to deploy a total of 40 by 2021. Seoul and Washington are also scheduled to stage their joint 19-2 Dongmaeng military exercise next month.In an apparent reference to President Moon Jae-in, Kim was cited as advising the "South Korean authority" to “stop such suicidal acts as adopting new weapons and military exercises.” Kim also urged Moon to return to his reconciliatory position on display during the inter-Korean summits last year.According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Friday, the two missiles flew around 600 kilometers before dropping into the East Sea. The JCS hinted that the projectiles could be boost-glide missiles, noting that they did not remain in fixed descending trajectories but temporarily pulled up and maintained their altitude for a time.The KCNA said that Kim was “content” after confirming the effectiveness of the "hard-to-catch" low-altitude boost-glide guided missiles.The South Korean president’s National Security Office on Thursday expressed “strong concern” that the missile launches are not helpful in efforts to ease military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.