Sangsan High School in Jeonju to Retain Autonomous Private School Status

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's education authorities reversed a local education office's decision to cancel a license for an autonomous private high school in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.The Education Ministry said on Friday that it has decided to veto the North Jeolla Province Office of Education's earlier decision not to renew the license for Sangsan High School.The ministry said one of the evaluation indices used in the license review process worked against the school and that the education office abused its discretionary power in the evaluation.Sangsan High School will be able to retain its status as an autonomous private high school for another five years, guaranteeing the school far greater say over admissions, financing and curriculum than regular private or public schools.Meanwhile, the ministry upheld the license revocation for another autonomous high school in the province, Gunsan Jungang High School, as well as Gyeonggi Province's Dongsan Christian High School.Both will operate as conventional private high schools beginning next March, the beginning of the academic year.Scrapping autonomous schools has been a top education policy priority for the Moon Jae-in administration, which is concerned the schools reinforce elitism and entrench inequality.