Trump Downplays N. Korea's Missile Launches

U.S. President Donald Trump is downplaying North Korea’s latest launch of two ballistic missiles, saying they tested "smaller missiles," which is something that "lots of countries do."He issued his first remarks on the matter in an interview with Fox News Thursday night.Trump pointed out that Pyongyang hasn’t carried out nuclear testing and that he is "getting along very well" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.But the U.S. president also stressed “that doesn't mean that's going to continue.”Trump was similarly dismissive of North Korean missile launches in May, downplaying them in an apparent attempt to not lose momentum for efforts to resume working-level talks with Pyongyang.