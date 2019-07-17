Moon Replaces Three Senior Secretaries Ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has replaced three of his senior secretaries ahead of an expected Cabinet reshuffle next month.Moon appointed Korea Aerospace Industries(KAI) CEO and President Kim Jo-won as his new senior secretary for civil affairs, replacing Cho Kuk, who is widely speculated to be the president's next pick for justice minister.Kim served as presidential secretary for civil service discipline under the Roh Moo-hyun administration, working alongside Moon, who was then-senior presidential secretary for civil affairs.Kim Geo-sung, the former head of Transparency International-Korea, was named the new senior secretary for civic and social affairs, succeeding Lee Yong-sun, who will likely run in next year's general elections.Hwang Deok-soon, secretary for job creation, was promoted to succeed outgoing senior secretary Jung Tae-ho, who also intends to run in the general elections.