Economy

KOSPI Closes Friday Down 0.40%

Write: 2019-07-26 15:45:54Update: 2019-07-26 15:48:29

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eight-point-22 points, or point-40 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-66-point-26.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-81 points, or one-point-20 percent, to close at 644-point-59. 

On the foreign exchange market, the local currency weakened three-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-184-point-eight won.
