Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Down 0.40%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eight-point-22 points, or point-40 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-66-point-26.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-81 points, or one-point-20 percent, to close at 644-point-59.



On the foreign exchange market, the local currency weakened three-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-184-point-eight won.