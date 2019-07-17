Security Adviser: N. Korea's Concrete Action Can Lead to Eased Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

A special adviser to President Moon Jae-in said on Friday that if North Korea demonstrates concrete steps toward denuclearization, he believes the UN Security Council could possibly ease sanctions.Moon Chung-in shared this assessment as he delivered keynote speech at a forum in Seoul marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Hungary.He said if North Korea displays progress, various forms of inter-Korean economic exchanges and cooperation will be possible, including the resumption of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and South Korean tourism to the North's Mount Geumgang.Speaking to reporters afterwards, the security adviser elaborated on the steps the North would be required to take, including preemptive dismantlement of its Tongchang-ri missile engine test site and verified, complete dismantlement of the Yongbyon nuclear facility.Moon said if Pyongyang demonstrates action beyond words and promises, the United States will also respond proactively.He predicted that once the issue of the South Korea-U.S. joint military exercise scheduled for next month is resolved, working-level talks between Pyongyang and Washington will take place, as North Korea also longs for dialogue.