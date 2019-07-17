CFC: Missile Launch Has No Impact on Defense Posture

Photo : YONHAP News

The Combined Forces Command(CFC) said Friday that North Korea's missile launch on Thursday did not pose a direct threat to either South Korea or the United States and has no impact on their defense posture.In a statement, the CFC said that it and U.S. Forces Korea are aware of the launch of the two short-range ballistic missiles carried out by North Korea, adding that it believes the regime was testing a new type of weapons technology.The CFC's assessment that the missiles are not a direct threat to South Korea is expected to stir controversy as they appear to have the range to hit all parts of the Korean Peninsula.A CFC official offered the explanation that North Korea's ballistic missile capability is "naturally" a threat, but what was meant was that Thursday's launch in particular was not a threatening situation.