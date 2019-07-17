CFC: Missile Launch Has No Impact on Defense Posture

The Combined Forces Command(CFC) said Friday that North Korea's missile launch on Thursday did not pose a direct threat to either South Korea or the United States and has no impact on their defense posture.
In a statement, the CFC said that it and U.S. Forces Korea are aware of the launch of the two short-range ballistic missiles carried out by North Korea, adding that it believes the regime was testing a new type of weapons technology.
The CFC's assessment that the missiles are not a direct threat to South Korea is expected to stir controversy as they appear to have the range to hit all parts of the Korean Peninsula.
A CFC official offered the explanation that North Korea's ballistic missile capability is "naturally" a threat, but what was meant was that Thursday's launch in particular was not a threatening situation.