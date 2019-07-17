S. Korea, Japan Exchange Info on N. Korea Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan are confirmed to have exchanged flight information on the two short-range ballistic missiles fired by North Korea on Thursday.The exchange was in line with the bilateral General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA).This move has raised attention on whether the agreement will be renewed as they remain locked in an intensifying battle over trade and historical disputes.A senior South Korean military official said on Friday that information on North Korea's missile launches were exchanged with Tokyo in accordance with the GSOMIA.The official refused to give further details citing the agreement's principle on confidentiality.Data Seoul received from Tokyo is believed to include the flight trajectory of the North Korean missiles, which were fired in the direction of Japan toward the East Sea.South Korea and Japan also shared information when the North fired missiles in May.