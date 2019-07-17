Small Biz Owners Request Exemption from Shorter Workweek System

Photo : YONHAP News

Some small business owners in South Korea are urging the government to disallow their employees from working less hours per week in accordance with a new shortened workweek law.The position was raised during a Friday meeting arranged between Employment and Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap and a group of small business owners to discuss the minimum wage and other relevant issues.Kim Seong-min, the head of the Korea Mart Association, requested that the wholesale and retail industries be exempt from the 52-hour workweek system, claiming employees would prefer working longer to making less money.The 52-hour workweek system, which first went into effect for large-sized firms last year, will apply to workplaces with 50 to 299 employees from next year, and will eventually be extended to most firms with fewer than 49 employees as well.The small business representatives also advocated a lower minimum wage for their employees, while calling for further state support in taxes and other policies for them.