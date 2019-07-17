Politics S. Korea, Vietnam Cooperate on Domestic Violence in International Marriage

Officials from Seoul and Hanoi have discussed measures to prevent domestic violence involving Vietnamese marriage migrants in South Korea.



According to the South Korean foreign ministry, Deputy-Minister for Overseas Koreans and Consular Affairs Lee Sang-jin and Director-General of the Vietnam Consular Department, Vu Viet Anh, sat down in Da Nang in Vietnam on Thursday for a regular meeting aimed at discussing consular affairs.



The meeting came weeks after a South Korean man was arrested for violently assaulting his Vietnamese wife at their residence in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province.



The two officials agreed to work together to come up with measures to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents and foster a healthy culture regarding international marriage.



They also decided to push for a memorandum of understanding between related authorities to reduce the number of Vietnamese nationals who are illegally working or staying in South Korea.