S. Korea to Conduct Joint Drill with US Despite N. Korea's Criticism

The South Korean presidential office says a joint military exercise with the United States will go ahead as planned next month.A senior presidential official relayed the stance in a meeting with reporters on Friday, hours after Pyongyang criticized Seoul for pushing for the joint military drill despite its repeated warnings.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) also contended that their launch of missiles the previous day was a show of force in order to send a “grave warning” to “warmongers” in the South.The South Korean official said there is no change in its plan to conduct the joint exercise, known as the 19-2 Dong Maeng exercise.Regarding possible additional provocation from the North, the official said it is possible but reiterated Seoul’s stance that it will keep the momentum for dialogue alive for peace on the Korean Peninsula.The top office said it will not issue an official response to the North Korean media report.The 19-2 Dong Maeng is a new combined command post exercise set for August that will replace the Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills. The allies plan to test South Korea’s initial operational capability(IOC) which is aimed to evaluate its readiness for the transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul.