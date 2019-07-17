Moon Ensures Peace Process in Meeting with Buddhist Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in invited leaders of the local Buddhist community to the presidential office.In a meeting with 13 top leaders from Jogye, Cheontae and some minor Buddhist orders on Friday, the president ensured the government is making incessant efforts to build peace despite the recent developments on the Korean Peninsula.The meeting comes a day after North Korea fired two short-range missiles, its first missile launch since May.In return, the religious leaders expressed their support for the government's peace process, saying summits involving the two Koreas and the U.S. last month gave hope to the South Korean public.They also expressed concerns over Japan’s trade restrictions and hoped to help relieve tensions with Tokyo through an upcoming gathering between Buddhists from the two countries.According to the Buddhists, around 10-thousand Buddhist temples across the country also plan to pray for the country and the president for 100 days starting from next week.