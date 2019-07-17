PM Lee Stresses Regulatory Reform Drive

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon solicited advice from a state committee to assist in the government’s drive for deregulation.Lee said in a social media post on Friday that he met with members of the Regulatory Reform Committee over lunch and discussed measures to ease unnecessary regulations in the country. He called their attention particularly to the areas where different values and interests collide against one another.Co-led by the prime minister, the committee also consists of government officials and civilian experts.