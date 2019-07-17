Ruling Party Ties Extra Budget Bill to Resolution on Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) says parliament will have to pass the government's supplementary budget bill if it decides to hold another extraordinary session.DP floor spokeswoman Jung Choun-sook relayed the position in a media briefing on Friday after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP) submitted a motion calling for an extra parliamentary session on “security” issues, including Japan’s trade restrictions.Jung said the extra spending bill will have pass simultaneously with the adoption of a resolution against Japan’s export curbs, adding that such a resolution will only be meaningful when related budget plans are endorsed.The spokeswoman said her party will hear out the opposition parties to determine what their demands are regarding the proposed extra session.The LKP and BP said earlier that an extra session is necessary to pass resolutions that call on Japan to withdraw its export restrictions and its claims to the Dokdo islets. They also cited the need to protest Chinese and Russian incursions into South Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone and the latter's violation of Korean airspace earlier this week.The two parties also promised a thorough review of the supplementary budget bill if it properly reflects funds related to Japan's export curbs.