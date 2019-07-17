Seoul Envoy: S. Korea Not Alone in Criticizing Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top envoy to the World Trade Organization(WTO) has refuted Japan's claim that Seoul’s criticism over its trade restrictions has failed to secure any international support.Deputy Minister for International Trade Kim Seung-ho expressed his views in a meeting with reporters on Friday upon his return from the WTO General Council in Geneva.He said South Korean delegates to the WTO council received several text messages from foreign officials that they agree with Seoul’s stance over Japan’s export curbs and think Seoul is doing a good job. He said Japan’s claim that South Korea has no allies on the issue is like trying to cover the sky with a single hand.Kim said he and other South Korean officials exposed to the international community that Japan’s trade measures lack legitimacy to the point that even Japan cannot defend it.Had the Japanese side accepted his request to sit down for talks in Geneva, Kim said he would have explained in detail why it could not amount to an exceptional measure for security purposes, as Tokyo claims.Asked when the government will file an official complaint against Japan over the matter with the WTO, Kim said a convenient date will be picked.During the WTO council meeting on Wednesday, Kim pointed out Japan's trade restrictions are clear violations of WTO regulations, and are in retaliation to South Korean court rulings on Japan's wartime forced labor.