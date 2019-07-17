Rival Parties Respond to Reversed Decision on Autonomous School

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling party and three opposition parties have positively assessed education authorities’ reversal of its earlier decision to revoke a license for an autonomous private high school in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.Ruling Democratic Party spokesman Lee Hae-shik said in a statement on Friday that his party respects the education authorities’ will to make an objective and fair assessment.Noting the reversal will clear suspicions that the government is preoccupied with removing autonomous schools, the spokesman reiterated the DP and the government’s intent to normalize the country’s public education system.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party proclaimed “justice has prevailed” against what it called the government’s efforts to reduce a number of elite schools. The conservative party said the reversal should serve as an opportunity to restore public freedom in enjoying education services.Earlier in the day, the Education Ministry decided to veto the North Jeolla Province Office of Education's decision not to renew the license for Sangsan High School, saying the regional authorities abused their discretionary power in the evaluation process.Progressive minor opposition Justice Party criticized the reversal, arguing that giving discretionary power to regional education offices was also the ministry’s decision and should be respected.