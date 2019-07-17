Collapse at Gwangju Nightclub Kills 2, Injures FINA Athletes

Photo : KBS

Anchor: A loft inside a nightclub in the southwestern city of Gwangju collapsed in the early hours of Saturday, killing two people and injuring 17 others. Nine of the injured were athletes taking part in the FINA World Aquatics Championships under way in Gwangju. Police and fire officials believe the structure collapsed when it failed to withstand the weight of too many people. They are looking into the exact cause of the accident.Our Kim Soyon has more.Report: According to Gwangju City and the Gwangju Fire and Safety Headquarters, a loft inside a nightclub collapsed at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the Chipyeong-dong area in the Seo district of the city.Customers who were just below the loft were knocked down and two were killed.Seventeen others were injured including foreign athletes competing in the FINA Championships and received treatment at nearby hospitals or the athletes' village medical center.None of the nine athletes are known to have sustained serious injuries. One received a suture for a laceration.The nationalities of the injured swimmers include the U.S., New Zealand, the Netherlands, Italy and Brazil.Gwangju city officials and the championships' organizing committee will visit the athletes who are still hospitalized to check on their conditions and provide support.Witnesses of the collapse say that hundreds of customers and employees were inside the multi-layer structured nightclub at the time.One of the injured customers said the rack-shaped loft suddenly fell down and the people who were on it also crashed to the ground.Firefighters arrived on the scene in less than ten minutes of receiving the report and concluded rescue operations in about 45 minutes at around 3:30 a.m.The Gwangju Seobu Police Station has formed a task force and is investigating whether the added and remodeled features inside the nightclub were legally carried out and the city’s authorization had been obtained.Kim Soyon, KBS World Radio News