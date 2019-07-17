Lawmakers of S. Korea, Japan, US Discuss Trade Row, Security Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from South Korea and Japan clashed over trade tensions during a meeting with their U.S. counterparts in Washington on Friday.A South Korean bipartisan delegation led by former National Assembly speaker Chung Sye-kyun held a trilateral parliamentary meeting with Japan and the United States at the U.S. Congress.The three sides discussed security cooperation and Japan's export restrictions against South Korea.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Korean delegation said that Seoul and Tokyo clashed over Japan's regulatory measures including export control of strategic items and South Korea's exclusion from Japan's so-called white list of preferential trade partners.The three-way meeting was attended by some 20 officials in total including seven lawmakers from Korea that included the former speaker and ruling and opposition party members.Among the Japanese side was independent lawmaker Masaharu Nakagawa and Naokazu Takemoto of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, who are both members of the House of Representatives.The U.S. side included Representative Mark Takano of the Democratic Party and Frank Jannuzi, president and CEO of the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Foundation.