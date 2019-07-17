Electric Kickboard Accidents Rise 5 Fold in 3 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of accidents involving electric kickboard scooters has risen by more than fivefold in recent years as more citizens use the vehicle via sharing services.The Samsung Traffic Safety Research Institute said Saturday that Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance received reports on 488 traffic accidents involving cars and electric kickboard scooters over the past three years since 2016.The institute said that of these cases, two were fatal and 12 suffered serious injuries.With the spread of sharing services which began last year, kickboard scooter incidents that numbered 49 in 2016 surged to 258 last year.Also, over 87 percent of those riding kickboard scooters are found not to be wearing safety helmets.The institute said that because electric kickboard scooters have small wheels and a high center of gravity, users are susceptible to injuring their faces when accidents occur.