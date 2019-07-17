PM Lee Marks Anniversary of UN Troops' Participation in Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon gave a speech Saturday marking the anniversary of United Nations(UN) forces' participation in the Korean War in the early 1950s.In a ceremony at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, Lee said that South Korea's dream to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula was the same dream of the United Nations when it came to South Korea's assistance during the Korean War.He said that during the war that lasted three years and one month, around 37-thousand-900 UN troops lost their lives. He said 97-hundred were taken as prisoners of war or went missing and over 100-thousand returned home wounded.The prime minister vowed to remember their sacrifices so they go down in history, and continue to hold exchanges with the descendants of the war heroes such as scholarship programs.He also promised to cooperate with North Korea to accelerate efforts in excavating Korean War remains buried in the demilitarized at the inter-Korean border.