Politics Trade Minister Discusses Japan Trade Row with US Commerce Secretary

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee returned home from the United States on Saturday after asking Washington for support and mediation in Seoul's fight against export restrictions by Japan.



Yoo met various political and business officials in Washington during her five day trip, including U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.



She told reporters after arriving at Incheon International Airport that Ross acknowledged that Japan's export curbs could have a negative impact on the U.S. industries and that he said the U.S. will consider taking a role.