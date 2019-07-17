Police Investigate Deadly Collapse at Gwangju Nightclub

Photo : YONHAP News

Local police are investigating the deadly collapse at a nightclub in the southwestern city of Gwangju, which killed two people and injured 25, including athletes competing at the FINA World Swimming Championships.The Gwangju police said on Sunday that they are questioning the employees and the owner of the club, who was booked on the charge of professional negligence resulting in death.The police are investigating whether the owner observed safety regulations such as the maximum permissible number of customers in accordance with the club size.The police, who are focusing on allegations that the club was illegally enlarged without the city's authorization, are also calling in civil servants at the city's Seogu District which has jurisdiction over the club to confirm the allegations.The police plans to conduct an autopsy on the victims on Sunday and carry out additional forensic examinations of the club, if necessary.A loft inside a nightclub in western Gwangju collapsed at around 2:44 a.m. on Saturday, killing two local customers and injuring 25, including ten foreigners competing in the FINA Championships.