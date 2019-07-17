Moon Cancels Summer Vacation Ahead of Japan's New Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has decided not to take a summer vacation as Japan is expected to remove South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners this week.The presidential office told reporters on Sunday that Moon canceled his five-day summer vacation set to begin on Monday.Instead, he visited Jeju Island for two days from Saturday.Moon reportedly instructed the top office to make sure the cancellation of his plans will not affect his aides and presidential officials’ vacations. So the president's regular meeting with senior presidential secretaries will not be held on Monday.It's the first time for Moon to cancel his summer leave and comes amid Japan's trade restrictions, North Korea's short-range missile launches, a Russian aircraft's violation of South Korean airspace, as well as a deadly collapse at a nightclub in Gwangju.Moon is expected to receive reports on the major issues and work to devise related measures this week.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has also canceled his summer vacation, according to Lee's office.