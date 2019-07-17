Ko Jin-young Wins Evian Championship, Reclaims World No.1 Ranking

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young has won the Evian Championship for her second career LPGA major title, reclaiming the number one spot in the women's world rankings.Ko won the fourth major tournament of the 2019 season at 15-under 269 at the par-71 Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Sunday, beating three players, including fellow Korean Kim Hyo-joo, by two strokes.The win came less than four months after she claimed her maiden major title at the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California.Ko collected 615-thousand dollars in prize money to top the LPGA money list.