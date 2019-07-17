S. Korean Lawmakers Return Home after US Trip on Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

A bipartisan group of South Korean lawmakers returned home Sunday after a five-day visit to the United States to seek support for Seoul's fight against Japan's export curbs.Rep. Lee Soo-hyuck of the ruling Democratic Party told reporters at Incheon International Airport that U.S. lawmakers were aware of the need for Washington’s role in the trade dispute, but tried not to give the impression that it is siding with a specific country.Rep. Kim Se-yeon of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said that the response from the Japanese side was not necessarily positive, but there were opinions different from the position of the Abe government.Rep. Yu Eui-dong of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said that U.S. lawmakers seemed to have become aware that if Washington leaves the South Korea-Japan dispute unattended, it would ultimately end up undermining common interests of the three nations.