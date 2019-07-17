Extraordinary National Assembly Session Set to Begin without Agreement on Schedule

Photo : YONHAP News

An extraordinary National Assembly session is set to begin on Monday, but rival parties have yet to agree on the schedule.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said they called for the session to focus on economic and security crises, such as Japan's retaliatory trade measures and military provocations from neighboring countries.However, they failed to reach an agreement with the ruling Democratic Party on the schedule of the extraordinary session, due to differences on how to handle the long-overdue supplementary budget bill.The two opposition parties insist the parliament should first hold a session to address Japan's export curbs and key security issues such as Russian and Chinese aircraft's violation of South Korea's air defense identification zone and North Korea's short-range missile launches.However, the ruling party takes the position that the parliamentary passage of the extra budget bill should be guaranteed without any preconditions.