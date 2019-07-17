Sankei: Abe Won't Meet Moon Unless Seoul Solves Tokyo's Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will reportedly not hold a bilateral summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in unless Seoul first offers a constructive solution to the Supreme Court ruling in favor of compensating South Korean victims of Japan’s forced labor.According to Japanese daily Sankei Shimbun on Monday, Japan will wait for changes from South Korea which it claims violated the 1965 treaty that established diplomatic relations between the two countries.Seoul has been refusing to meddle in the court ruling related to private citizens and Japanese companies.The far-right leaning paper said that even if Moon attends international meetings like the United Nations General Assembly in September, Japanese officials won't set up talks with Abe.Other major international events where the two leaders have opportunities to see each other include a meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries plus South Korea, China and Japan scheduled in Thailand in October and an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering in Chile in November.Japan has been restricting exports to Seoul of key materials essential for the production of semiconductors and displays since July 4 in an apparent retaliation against the Supreme Court ruling.It is also expected to take South Korea off its "whitelist" of countries given preferential treatment in export procedures as early as August 2.