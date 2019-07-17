Nihon Keizai: Over 40,000 Opinions Submitted on Japan's Revision to Export 'Whitelist'

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily says Tokyo has received more than 40-thousand public opinions on revisions to an export control ordinance that seeks to remove South Korea from a “whitelist” of countries given preferential treatment in export procedures.The Nihon Keizai Shimbun said Monday that most of the opinions, gathered between July first and 24, expressed support for the revision.The report said the South Korean government submitted a letter opposing the revision but Tokyo is seeking to approve it during a Cabinet meeting on Friday.It added if the revision is approved, South Korea will be removed from the whitelist from the latter part of August after having been added back in 2004.When making a new law, the Japanese government gathers public comments via email or fax. The report noted that it’s unprecedented for a trade issue, which usually gathers a dozen views, to gather more than 40-thousand.