Trump To Replace Director of National Intelligence

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate John Ratcliffe as his next Director of National Intelligence, replacing the current chief Dan Coats who will step down next month.Trump said in a tweet Sunday that the Texas congressman will replace Coats who will leave on August 15.The tweet confirmed earlier reports by some news outlets, including the New York Times. They reported Coats, who has clashed with Trump a number of times, would resign within a few days.The U.S. Director of National Intelligence is in charge of managing all intelligence agencies in the U.S., including the CIA.Coats had been at odds with President Trump on a number of major diplomatic and security issues since his inauguration in March 2017, which led to speculation he would be replaced.While testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee in January, Coats said North Korea is unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons, while Trump declared the regime's arsenal was no longer a threat.