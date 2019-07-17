Nonpartisan Consultative Body on Japan's Export Curbs to Launch This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties will launch a nonpartisan consultative body this week to address Japan's export curbs against South Korea.Following a meeting of the ruling and four opposition parties on Monday, ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Yun Ho-jung said the parties agreed to hold an inaugural meeting this week, given the urgency of the matter.Yun said they will finalize details and announce the emergency body's function as well as the size and participation of the parties, the government and the private sector.This comes after President Moon Jae-in and the heads of the five political parties agreed during a meeting on July 18 to launch a task force to respond to Japan's apparent retaliatory trade measures against South Korean court rulings on the wartime forced labor issue.