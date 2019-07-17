Anti-smoking Warnings in S. Korea to be Enlarged to Cover 75% of Packs

Photo : YONHAP News

Anti-smoking warnings, including graphic photos, on cigarette packs sold in South Korea will be enlarged to cover 75 percent of the entire pack, up from the current 50 percent.The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Monday it was a revision to the public health promotion act and it would issue an advance notice of its revision from Tuesday.The ministry also plans to crack down on stores that display cigarettes in a way that purposely conceal the warnings.The changes will be implemented from December 2020.