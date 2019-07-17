Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Down 1.78%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 36-point-78 points, or one-point-78 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at a two-month low of two-thousand-29-point-48 as the trade row between Seoul and Tokyo continues to take a toll on the economy.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 25-point-81 points, or four percent, to close at 618-point-78 points, the lowest in two years and three months.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-183-point-five won.