Kang, Kono May Hold Talks at Regional Forum in Thailand

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan may hold talks this weekend on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Thailand.According to multiple diplomatic sources, the two sides have agreed in principle to hold a meeting during the ARF in Bangkok and are currently known to be coordinating a schedule.One source said although they have agreed to the meeting, it's still too early to say it will definitely go ahead due to the current Seoul-Tokyo tensions.If held, it will be the first of its kind since Japan implemented export restrictions against South Korea early this month in apparent protest against the South Korean Supreme Court's rulings on the wartime forced labor issue.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono are both scheduled to arrive in Bangkok on Wednesday, ahead of the opening of the regional forum on Friday.Kang is likely to urge Japan to withdraw the export curbs and stop the process of excluding South Korea from its "whitelist" of preferential trade partners.