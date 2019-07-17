Politics S. Korean Parliamentary Delegation to Head to Japan Wednesday for Talks on Trade Curbs

A South Korean parliamentary delegation will leave on Wednesday for Tokyo.



The ten-member bipartisan delegation led by independent lawmaker Suh Chung-won will meet with pro-Korean Japanese lawmakers to discuss Japan's export regulations.



They'll also meet with Fukushiro Nukaga, a member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and convey Seoul's position on the export curbs, the wartime forced labor issue and explore ways to ease bilateral tensions.



The delegates are known to be coordinating schedules to contact key Japanese politicians and also arrange a meeting with a senior official of Mindan, the Korean Residents Union in Japan.



The lawmakers will return to Seoul the next day.