Kyodo: Western Japanese Prefectures Worry about Fallout from Prolonged Tension with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Regional governments in western Japan are reportedly voicing concerns over the protracted conflict between Seoul and Tokyo as South Korean airlines are suspending their flight services to the areas.According to Japan’s Kyodo News on Monday, T’way Air decided to gradually suspend its five routes linking South Korean and Japanese regions. One route between Daegu and Saga Prefecture was already put on hold in late May, while the rest of the routes to other western Japanese prefectures lile Kumamoto and Oita, will be suspended by mid-September.T’way Air reportedly explained to Kumamoto Prefecture that the service suspension was because of a growing move by South Koreans to refrain from visiting Japan amid the worsening relations between the two countries. A Kumamoto Prefecture official told Kyodo that the municipal government is concerned the tension will develop into a long-term problem.Korea Express Air, which operates chartered fights between Gimpo and Shimane Prefecture, has also suspended the service, causing the cancellation of reservations at lodgings and restaurants in the western Japanese prefecture.A Shimane official told Kyodo that South Koreans accounted for around 20 percent of foreign visitors to the prefecture last year, adding there are concerns about a growing impact on the local economy if the current situation continues.Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday that despite the difficult circumstances between the two countries, exchanges at civilian or local government levels should continue for the future of both countries.