Five Parties to Launch Consultative Body on Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition parties will launch a consultative body to tackle Japan's export restrictions and discuss response measures.The secretary generals of the five political parties announced the decision on Monday.According to their joint statement, the consultative group will include the government and private sector, and its first meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday.The Finance Ministry will provide related support.Private sector representatives include the chiefs of business lobby groups and the heads of two major umbrella labor unions.The ministers of finance, foreign affairs and trade, and the presidential chief of staff for policy will also take part in the task force while the five parties will be represented by one member each.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Rep. Park Maeng-woo said the bipartisan move will help accelerate efforts to ease regulations for the localization of industrial materials in response to Japan's export curbs.