Trade Chief Gives Briefing on US Trip Related to Japan Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said that during her visit to the U.S. last week, she described Japan's export restrictions as a dangerous precedent of using close bilateral economic relations as a tool to resolve other issues.In a news conference Monday at the government complex in Sejong, the trade chief said she visited Washington, D.C. for three days and met with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and some 20 other officials from the Donald Trump administration, Congress and industry and private sectors to explain South Korea's stance.Yoo said she stressed the gravity of the situation as Japan's regulatory measures will also have considerable ramifications on the U.S. and the global economy, including negative effects on the global supply chain.She also emphasized Japan's actions can impact the world trade order and weaken the alliance between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo, which is crucial for regional security.The minister said she relayed that Japan's claim of loopholes in South Korea's export control system are unfounded, and asked for U.S. officials' support in whatever capacity possible.