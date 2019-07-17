Politics Japan Again Declines S. Korea's Call for Talks over Trade Restrictions

Tokyo has once again refused Seoul’s proposal to sit down face to face to discuss Japan’s trade restrictions on South Korea.



South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee told reporters on Monday that she proposed to Japan's Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko that they meet on the sidelines of the ministerial conference of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP) scheduled to held in Beijing on Friday and Saturday.



Seko, however, declined the request citing his schedule.



Japan earlier refused similar requests to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the World Trade Organization General Council meeting held in Geneva last Wednesday. Yoo said the South Korean government is ready to talk.



Having returned from a three-day visit to the U.S. to explain Seoul’s stance on Tokyo's export curbs, Yoo said U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross shared the perception that the Japanese move could affect American industries, and promised Washington’s effort for the issue’s swift resolution.



The South Korean minister said she also affirmed growing concerns among U.S. experts across various fields, including industry officials and researchers, that the Japanese trade regulations could have adverse ramifications on the global production network and trade orders.