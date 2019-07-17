Rival Parties Agree to Pass Extra Budget Bill on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have agreed to pass the supplementary budget bill this week.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party met on Monday afternoon and agreed to hold a plenary parliamentary session on Thursday to pass the extra budget bill.The three major parties also agreed to pass a pair of resolutions on the same day to urge Japan to retract its trade restrictions on South Korea and denounce the recent violation of South Korean airspace by a Russian military aircraft.In April, the government submitted a six-point-seven trillion won supplementary budget bill to the assembly.