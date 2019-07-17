Politics S. Korea Likely to Maintain Farming Tariff, Subsidy Level Despite Trump's Threat

The government has ensured there will be no change in South Korea's tariff and subsidy systems regarding farming products despite the U.S.' possible move to disallow some countries to benefit from its "developing country" status.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs on Monday issued a statement in response to the concerns triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump who suggested the World Trade Organization(WTO) change its rules to rid “special treatment” enjoyed by some “rich” countries, including South Korea.



The ministry said Trump’s claims are based on obsolete WTO documents drafted in 2008 that no longer dictate obligations owed by member states classified either as advanced or developing.



It said any revision to the current multilateral agreement under the WTO regime will require consensus from all concerned parties, and is not susceptible to member states’ bilateral relations with the U.S.



The ministry stressed that current tariff rates Seoul maintains on agricultural imports, including 513 percent on rice, will remain valid. It added that suspicion the country’s maximum farming subsidy will fall from nearly one-point-five trillion won to less than 820 billion won is also unlikely.