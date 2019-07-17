US Sanctions N. Korean over Ties to Pyongyang's WMD Program

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States on Monday sanctioned a Vietnam-based North Korean for his alleged support of Pyongyang’s weapons of mass destruction program.The U.S. Treasury Department announced on its website that Kim Su-il was sanctioned for his ties to the North's ruling Workers' Party and is an employee of the party's affiliate, the Munitions Industry Department sanctioned by the United Nations and the U.S. for its involvement in the North's missile program.The Treasury said the move shows continued enforcement of existing sanctions imposed by the United States and the UN.According to the Treasury, Kim was assigned to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam in 2016 and has since helped export anthracite coal and other products to earn foreign currency for North Korea.The action comes after the North launched two short-range ballistic missiles last week amid stalled talks between the U.S. and North Korea.