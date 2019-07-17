Pompeo Hopes Working-level Talks with N. Korea will Resume 'Very Soon'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he hopes working-level talks with North Korea will resume "very soon."In remarks to the Economic Club of Washington D.C., Pompeo also said he hopes there are "creative solutions to unlocking" the current impasse over the North's denuclearization.However, he added there is nothing in the works for a third summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The top U.S. diplomat is scheduled to attend the ASEAN Regional Forum in Bangkok set to open on Friday.He was widely expected to meet with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho on the sidelines of the forum as part of efforts to restart working-level denuclearization talks with Pyongyang, but Ri will reportedly not attend.