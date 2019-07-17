Politics Suspect Arrested over Threatening Package Sent to Progressive Lawmaker

Police on Monday arrested a person suspected of sending a suspicious parcel and a threatening letter to a lawmaker from the minor progressive opposition Justice Party.



Yeongdeungpo police station identified the suspect as a 35-year-old person surnamed Yu, who is an executive member of a progressive college students’ alliance.



The arrest was made weeks after Representative Youn So-ha received the parcel that contained a dead bird along with the letter, which criticized him and his party as sidekicks to the ruling Democratic Party. The package label read it was sent by a certain Taegeukgi group, a denomination often used to refer to the national flag-waving supporters of the conservative parties.



The college students’ alliance held a press conference later in the day to claim that it was a set-up against them, arguing the group and the Justice Party are allies in expelling the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.



Police are questioning the suspect as to the details of the criminal act, including the motive.