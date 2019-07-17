Politics S. Korea to Wrap up Rescue Mission in Deadly Hungarian Boat Sinking

South Korea’s emergency response team will return from Hungary this week, wrapping up a two month mission to search for the victims of a deadly boat accident on the Danube in Budapest.



Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Tuesday’s return of the rescuers and officials will be followed by the disbandment of the government’s rapid response team.



Seven were rescued out of the 33 Korean tourists on board the sightseeing boat which sank after colliding with a larger cruise ship in May. Twenty-five other Koreans died along with the two Hungarian crew members.



One South Korean still remains unaccounted for. The Hungarian authorities plan to continue their search missions until August 19.