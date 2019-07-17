Captain in Budapest Boat Crash Back in Police Custody

Photo : YONHAP News

The captain of a cruise ship involved in a deadly crash on the Danube River in May was reportedly back in police custody on Monday.According to the Associated Press, Budapest police said in a statement that Yuriy C, the Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn cruise ship, who was out on bail after being detained for his suspected responsibility in the May 29 collision, was being interrogated. A suspect reportedly can be held for up to 72 hours before a court hearing on his release or arrest.The detention came after Hungary's Supreme Court, the Kuria, ruled earlier on Monday that decisions by lower courts allowing the captain to be released on bail were "unlawful."The Kuria found that lower courts misinterpreted the law in allowing bail for the captain. It said that many of the arguments made by prosecutors to support their opposition to the captain's release were justified, such as the risk that he could flee from Hungary and the fact that Ukraine doesn't extradite its own citizens.Twenty-five South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members were killed in the nighttime crash, while seven South Koreans survived. The remains of a South Korean tourist have yet to be found.