S. Korea's Ruling Party Proposes N. Korea Send Delegation to Anniversary of Late Pres. Kim Dae-jung

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party(DP) has reportedly proposed North Korea send a delegation to an event commemorating the tenth anniversary of the death of President Kim Dae-jung on August 18.DP lawmaker Kim Han-jung told KBS on Tuesday that he conveyed the proposal last week when he met Ri Jong-hyok, vice chairman of the North's Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee at an international conference in Manila, the Philippines.In response, the North Korean official reportedly said that he would convey Kim's words to his superiors.Kim, however, denied that he asked the North to include certain figures, such as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong, in the delegation.The DP lawmaker added that it's uncertain whether the North will send a delegation to the event in South Korea, given the war of nerves between Pyongyang and Washington ahead of their possible working-level talks.